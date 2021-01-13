Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

