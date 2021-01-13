Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

MDB stock traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $376.76. 27,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,691. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,808 shares of company stock valued at $53,219,887. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after purchasing an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

