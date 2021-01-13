Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 878,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.