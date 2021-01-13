CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $40.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 12,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,647. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

