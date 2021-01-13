CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 20,422 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 281,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

