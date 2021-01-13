CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,812. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $142.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

