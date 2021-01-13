CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,752.93. 24,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,154. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,607.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

