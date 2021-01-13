CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 240,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,346,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,457,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,137. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

