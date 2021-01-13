CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,357,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,991,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,042,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 393,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

