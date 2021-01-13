CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 241,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.