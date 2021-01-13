Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.58

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at $3,883,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

