Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBKC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

CBKC remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 450,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,938. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.87. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 417.96%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.