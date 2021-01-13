China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 71,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,249. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

