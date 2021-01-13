China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Trading Up 7.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 900,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 430,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $4,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

