China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Trading Up 7.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 900,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 430,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $4,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.
