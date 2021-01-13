China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

DL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. China Distance Education has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Distance Education in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

