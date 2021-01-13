China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Up 2.5%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.90. 540,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 373,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.