China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, an increase of 1,553.2% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of 718.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 63.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

