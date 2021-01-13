Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Trading 11.6% Higher

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 117,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 55,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 72,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,183.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,915 shares of company stock worth $4,915,703. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

