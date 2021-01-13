Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

