Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,833,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.