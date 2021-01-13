Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,590,000 after purchasing an additional 317,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. 6,895,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $161.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.