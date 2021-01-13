Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 9,275,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.