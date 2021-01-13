Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after purchasing an additional 190,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. 235,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.