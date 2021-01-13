Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,310 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.