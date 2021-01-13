Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

