Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $465,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

The Allstate stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

