Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 7,470 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 831,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 793,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,031,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

