Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after acquiring an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

