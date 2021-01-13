Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $132.79 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

