Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. BidaskClub cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.