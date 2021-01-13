Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Shares Gap Up to $296.00

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $296.00, but opened at $310.00. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 13,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £158.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.