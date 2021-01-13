Chainlink Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $15.87 or 0.00044283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00394204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.92 or 0.04263655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

