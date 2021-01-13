CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Set at C$106.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$106.00 price objective on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.05.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$100.32 on Tuesday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$67.23 and a 52 week high of C$114.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

