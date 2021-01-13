CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.67. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

