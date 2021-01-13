CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

