CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.53.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,000. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

