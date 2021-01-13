Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

