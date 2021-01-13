Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

