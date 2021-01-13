Centric Cash Trading Down 11.8% This Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market cap of $133,350.50 and approximately $141,888.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001326 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039967 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 821,288,777 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

