Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $50,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

