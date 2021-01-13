Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,896 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,748,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

