Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000.

AMLP stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

