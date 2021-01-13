Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $244.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.