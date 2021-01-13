Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.59 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. 39,833,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

