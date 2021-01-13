Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

