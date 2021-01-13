Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CMI opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.98.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
