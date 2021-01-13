Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

