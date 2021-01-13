Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,436,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,773,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

