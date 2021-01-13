Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 427.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

