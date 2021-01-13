CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.