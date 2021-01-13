Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.95. Celsion shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

